Marilyn Wolzen 90th Birthday

This lovely lady turns 90 on Dec. 9, 2022! The family of Marilyn Wolzen would appreciate you honoring her with a card shower. Please send cards to: Riverside Lodge #6, 404 Woodland Drive, Grand Island, NE 68801.
