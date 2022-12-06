 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn Wolzen 90th Birthday

90th Birthday - Marilyn Wolzen.jpg

This lovely lady turns 90 on Dec. 9, 2022! The family of Marilyn Wolzen would appreciate you honoring her with a card shower. Please send cards to: Riverside Lodge #6, 404 Woodland Drive, Grand Island, NE 68801.

