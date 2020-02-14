Colby Smets, Sara Bear Sievers engagement announced

Brent and Connie Smets of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their son, Colby, to Sara Bear Sievers, daughter of Steve and Lisa Sievers of San Carlos, Calif.
The groom-to-be is employed by the Benecia City Police Dept.and his fiance is currently a med student at Touro University California.
A winter wedding is planned in Sonora, Calif.
