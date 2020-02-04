Anthony-Litzenberger announce engagement

Tim and Marita Anthony of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Courtney Rae, to Matthew C. Litzenberger, son of Robert and Beth Litzenberger of Brady.
The bride-elect farms and ranches northwest of Lexington.
Her fiancé is employed by D & D Feedlot northwest of Gothenburg.
A March 28 wedding is planned at the Lexington Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.