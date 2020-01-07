Easton James Woltemath was born Dec. 18, 2019, to Michael and Kaitlyn Woltemath of Cozad at Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. was 19 ¾ inches long. He joins siblings, Jaxon, 6 and Wyatt, 2.
Grandparents are Leon Gehle of Lexington, Cheri Gehle of Cozad and Wally and Mary Woltemath of Lexington. Great-grandmothers are Susan Bryan of Lexington and Eileen Woltemath of Tecumseh.
