Jay Rowland to celebrate 98th birthday

Jay H. Rowland, Jr., will celebrate his 98th birthday on Feb. 23, 2020. Jay was born in 1922 in Davenport, Neb., but moved to Overton as a boy where he graduated from high school.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Jay returned to Overton and married Lona Kruger on Sept. 28, 1947. They lived in Dawson County until moving to Fremont in September, 2015, to be closer to family.
Lona and their children, LuAn (Verne) Thomas, Cindy (Tom) Sunderman, Rod (Mary) Rowland, Kirk (Patti) Rowland, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would like to honor Jay’s birthday with a card shower.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to Jay at 2619 Oregon Avenue, Fremont, NE 68025.
