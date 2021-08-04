 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andy Krajewski 90th Birthday
0 comments

Andy Krajewski 90th Birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
Andy Krajewski

The family of Andy Krajewski is requesting a “Drive By/Float By” for his 90th birthday celebration on Saturday, August 14, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. at 25 E. Shore Dr. 1A, Elwood, Nebraska 68937.

Andy is turning 90 this year and given the current circumstances, we would like to have a “Drive By/Float By” outside his cabin. He will be by the dock under a tent, so please stop by on your boat or drive by in your car for some refreshments. Please no gifts. Your presence is more important than presents.

Picture of Andy is one of his favorites. It was taken by the Korean Memorial during the Hero Flight.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics