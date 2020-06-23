The family of Terry and Linda Lauby invite you to an Open House in celebration of their parent's 50th wedding anniversary. The event will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m. at Canyon Lakes Brewing Company. Let your presence be your presents!
Linda Warner and Terry Lauby were married Sunday, June 28, 1970, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington, Nebraska. They are parents to two daughters; Heidi (Edwin) Markie of Ferrara, Italy and Jessica (Michael) Bliven of Lexington, Nebraska. Affectionately calling them Ma and Pa are grandchildren, Ellery and Adelyn Markie and Terrence and Freya Bliven.
