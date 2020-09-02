 Skip to main content
Ralph Roland and Bonnie Newman 70th Wedding Anniversary
Ralph Roland and Bonnie Newman were married at the Christian Church in Ansley, Nebraska, on September 10, 1950. It was a double wedding with Jim and Bonnie Ferguson. Ralph taught and retired as a math teacher at Horizon Middle School in Kearney.  Bonnie worked and retired from Platte Valley State Bank in Kearney (now First National Bank of Omaha). They have made Johnson Lake their home for many years. Their children include Christine (Bob) Sanders of Green Valley, Arizona; Sharen (Jim) Wroblewski of Elkhorn, Nebraska; and Karen (Blain) Thompson of Johnson Lake, Nebraska. Cards can be mailed to: Ralph and Bonnie Roland, #5 Northeast Bay, Dr. 4, Johnson Lake, NE 68937

