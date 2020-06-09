Norman Lans and Janelle Pentz were married at the Lutheran Church in Stamford, NE on June 12, 1960. They have made Lexington their home for the last 59 years. Their children include Lynn (Janice)Lans of Lexington, Lori (Paul) Maloley of Omaha and Jennifer (Steve) Riddell of Elkhorn. Grandchildren include Justin (DaLacy)Lans, Jillian (Justin) Dowdy, Jacey (Austin) Klemm, Liz Maloley, Sarah Riddell, and Scott Riddell. Great-grandchildren include Jordan, Jacob, Joslynn, James, Jorgianna, Jackson, Jamie, and Bodee. Cards can be mailed to: Norm & Janelle Lans, 1806 Ridgeway, Lexington, NE 68850.
