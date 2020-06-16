Myrl & Ona Sage celebrating 65th Wedding Anniversary

Myrl Sage and Ona (Houser) were married on June 18, 1955. They made Lexington their home and have four children: Peg Hazzard of Broomfield, CO; Starla (Michael) Schutz of Elwood; Shane (DeeAnn) Sage of Lexington; and Lorinda (Philip) Lauby of Lexington. They have 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Cards can be sent to them at 1511 Constitution Dr., Lexington, NE 68850.

