The family of Dean and Roxine Nelson of Holdrege is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th anniversary on August 22. Their family includes Darcie and Dave Zauha, Beth and Steve Kopf, and grandchildren Alecia, Jacob, Zach, Riley, and Levi. Please send your congratulations and good wishes to them at 1615 Pamela Avenue, Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
