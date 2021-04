The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Alfred and Marie Kuck are requesting a card shower for Alfred and Marie (Wilcox) Kuck of Smithfield. They were married April 27, 1951 in McCook, Nebraska and have been blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to them at: Alfred and Marie Kuck, 411 Commercial Ave. Smithfield NE 68976