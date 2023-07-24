Advertising
LEXINGTON — Heather Piel has been named as the beneficiary of the 29th annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, which takes place o…
LEXINGTON — United By Culture Media hosts many events throughout the year and is proud to announce its most significant event date. The United…
LOOMIS — The Overton Bandits finished the C6 Junior Area tournament against Ravenna on Monday, July 10 and Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) on Tue…
LEXINGTON — Traffic was impeded around the eastbound I-80 off ramp after a tire fell off a vehicle during the afternoon of Thursday, July 20.
JOHNSON LAKE — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 18th Annual Golf Tournament had a packed roster of 24 teams this year, the event was hel…