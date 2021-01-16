63 percent of Lexington Public School employees want the COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON — With COVID-19 vaccinations being administered across the state, around 63 percent of Lexington Public School employees have indicated they wish to receive one.
Superintendent John Hakonson told the school board, during their meeting on Monday, a survey had been set out to all regular and substitute staff regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hakonson said 349 out of 548, 63.7 percent, requested to be vaccinated under the state’s Phase 1B distribution plan.
Currently, Nebraska is in Phase 1A of the vaccination timeline, which includes healthcare workers and long –term care residents.
Phase 1B could be started as early as mid-January or as late as mid-March, Hakonson said. The phase will include education workers along with other essential worker fields and those aged over 75.
The vaccine received should be the one created by Moderna, Hakonson said, this has been the vaccine which has been set to rural hospitals. The Pifzer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and has been sent to larger hospitals.
Lexington Regional Health Center Director of Pharmacy Services Rael Woehrle is coordinating the vaccinations at the hospital, Hakonson said. All vaccinations of school staff will take place at the hospital.
“We appreciate Rael’s and LRHC’s assistance in this effort,” said Hakonson.
In addition to the vaccination update, the school board had several start of the year housekeeping items to tackle, including appointing officers.
Cindy Benjamin was named board president, Garth Mins, vice president, Larry Steinberger, secretary and Drew Welch as treasurer, which is held traditionally by the finance director. Board committees and meeting times for 2021 were approved and remain unchanged from the previous year.
Superintendent Hakonson and board members Roger Reutlinger and Larry Steinberger were appointed to the Lexington Community Faculties Agency.
The LCFA includes three representatives from the school district and three from the City of Lexington. At the moment, no projects have been coordinated through the LCFA, Hakonson said.
Community representatives Maria Barajas, Jeremy Roberts and Steve Smith were appointed to the Lexington Public Schools Building Corporation. Hakonson said this group does not include City of Lexington members and the most recent project they reviewed was the Sandoz Elementary addition.
The board approved Hakonson as the official district representative for all the local and state programs; this also authorizes him to sign all official documents.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald was also reappointed as the district newspaper, all public notices, bid lettings and hearings will appear in the classified section of the paper.
Heldt, McKeone & Copley Law and KSB School Law were named as legal counsel for the district. Hakonson said Tod McKeone has helped with local legal matters and KSB is utilized for most of their specialized school legal work.
Pinnacle Bank and Great Western Bank were named as depositories of district funds. Hakonson said Great Western holds deposits for petty cash and Pinnacle holds all other accounts.
The board also approved a contract and cooperative agreement with ESU 10 for special education services for the 2021-2022 school year. Hakonson said all SPED contract service times would remain the same as the prior year.
The board accepted the resignation of Pershing Elementary instructional coach Sue Kulhanek. Hakonson said this was Kulhanek’s second time retiring from the district and she has spent her entire teaching career at LPS.
“We thank her for her years of service,” Hakonson said, “and wish her a happy retirement.”
Board member Cindy Benjamin said Kulhanek, “will be missed.”
The board also accepted the resignation of Pershing PE teacher Chris Mroczek and increased hours for speech pathologist Ann Osborn, as there is a higher caseload and she was willing to accommodate the increase.