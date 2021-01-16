63 percent of Lexington Public School employees want the COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON — With COVID-19 vaccinations being administered across the state, around 63 percent of Lexington Public School employees have indicated they wish to receive one.

Superintendent John Hakonson told the school board, during their meeting on Monday, a survey had been set out to all regular and substitute staff regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Hakonson said 349 out of 548, 63.7 percent, requested to be vaccinated under the state’s Phase 1B distribution plan.

Currently, Nebraska is in Phase 1A of the vaccination timeline, which includes healthcare workers and long –term care residents.

Phase 1B could be started as early as mid-January or as late as mid-March, Hakonson said. The phase will include education workers along with other essential worker fields and those aged over 75.

The vaccine received should be the one created by Moderna, Hakonson said, this has been the vaccine which has been set to rural hospitals. The Pifzer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and has been sent to larger hospitals.

Lexington Regional Health Center Director of Pharmacy Services Rael Woehrle is coordinating the vaccinations at the hospital, Hakonson said. All vaccinations of school staff will take place at the hospital.