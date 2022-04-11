This unique property is ready for a new owner. Abundant square footage in the house with an attached building that offers 3000 square feet. Six bedrooms, two bathrooms, theater room, family room, formal dining room, large kitchen with an island, living room, office and 2.5 car garage. Located in quiet area of town, across from the school and near the local daycare.
6 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $379,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — A pickup struck a Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser in Lexington during the morning of Tuesday, April 5.
ELWOOD — The Elwood and Lexington fire departments were fighting a large grass fire in Central Gosper County during the afternoon of Thursday,…
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
LEXINGTON — The driver of a Dodge pickup suffered a medical emergency and struck a Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser in Lexington during the mor…
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska is offering Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance (DPA) to first-time homebuyers in Dawson Cou…
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
LEXINGTON — Three Lexington Regional Health Center employees were honored on Friday, April 1 with a DAISY Award and two Tulip awards.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
ARPHAHOE — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on Highway 283 Thursday afternoon, during response to the…