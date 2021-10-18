Gorgeous Home on 4.36 Acres in tranquil area on the edge of Broken Bow. This 4BR, 3BA home w/2 stall attached garage gives you 2842 sq ft of space for living & entertaining. Includes 175'x275' arena, 1728 sq ft steel bldg w/tack room & fencing set up for livestock. Recently added, 950 sq ft, 2 BR 1 BA Mother-in-law suite w/it's own entrance and laundry. This home has newer furnace, a/c unit, water heater, roof, gutters, windows & hydrants. There's a back deck to sit & enjoy the country views! Call today!
6 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $469,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — A Lexington bus driver was praised, during the Lexington school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, for his reaction expertise and c…
ELKHORN — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band took on tough competitors at their first marching competition event of the year on Saturday…
- Updated
The 2021 Lexington High School Homecoming Candidates: Liah Haines, Oved Ramirez, Malinda Lo, Angel Molina, Marianna McDowell, Ali Bakhit, Ange…
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion has received another set of sizable donations, this time from Reynolds-Love Funeral Home and the J…
Driver cited for failure to yield, no operator’s license after pulling out in front of Paulsen gravel truck
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The driver of a black Acura was cited for failure to yield and no operator’s license after pulling out in front of a Paulsen Inc. …
OVERTON — The 2021 Overton High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the Overton Eagles football game against the Brady Eagles…
- Updated
KEARNEY — The S-E-M Mustangs will play for the Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament championship Thursday night.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — There have been 109 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and 10 in Gosper County over the last 14 days, according to the Nebraska C…
LEXINGTON — To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lexington Regional Health Center, KRVN and Plum Creek Market Place hosted a new event, “Pin…
Central 10 Conference