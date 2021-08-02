 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $290,000

  • Updated
BEAUTIFUL 1 ACRE HOME TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW ROOF, ELECTRICAL, WINDOWS, NEW BATHROOM, FLOORING AND IS WORKING ON THE BEDROOMS UP UNTIL SOLD. BASEMENT NEEDS WORK.

