Home sits on two lots and is spacious inside and out. Five bedrooms that are large and two with walk in closets. Main floor is open concept, ideal for family! Large island in kitchen which is open to the family room with gas fireplace. Basement with 2nd family room, potential theater room, and lots of storage. Three car attached garage and a detached oversized one car. Deck and patio in rear.
5 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $424,900
COZAD — A John Deere tractor suffered heavy rear end damage by a fire that broke out during the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27.
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Courthouse was closed on Monday, Sept. 27 due to the computer network being compromised by a cyber-attack over t…
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington will begin maintenance work on the Adams Street Viaduct, between 7th Street and Elm Street, on Oct. 4, 2021.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public Library started hosting “The Mommies Club,” which met for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Girl Scout Taya Berry creates communication books for non-verbal students in pursuit of a Gold Award
LEXINGTON — Girl Scout member Taya Berry had a unique idea when trying to receive a Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts…
LEXINGTON — Bryan Elementary did a new, school wide event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept., 21. It was called the “Hygiene Hike.”
LEXINGTON — An Overton man, charged with two felonies, has pleaded not guilty. He allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.
LEXINGTON — A Lexington native and his family are using their love of art to create spray paint nature murals on the cabins at Camp Arrowhead.
Lexington Community Development Agency discusses restrictions on square footage in St. Ann’s Second Addition
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency met on Sept. 20 and the main focus of their discussion was restrictions on the square f…
LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” ev…