Delaney Vogt, M: 402-641-4481, delaney.vogt@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome Home to this stunning ranch home located in the Green Acres Subdivision and the Adams Central School District! As you enter you will be greeted by the open living room and kitchen area with high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and counterspace, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Main level includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms including the primary suite with walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and large tiled shower. MAIN LEVEL laundry off the garage. The basement is an entertainer's dream! The large basement features a mini "pub" with your own large bar area. Basement also includes two additional legal bedrooms and 3rd bathroom. Enjoy the extremely large backyard on the brand new patio! New privacy fence Oct. 2021. Security system to stay. Lots of updates in this home. You will not want to miss this! Call to schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Juniata - $415,000
