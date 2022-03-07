5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $299,900

All new, move in ready 5 bdr, 2 ba, 2 car garage, 2 driveways on a. corner lot. MUST SEE
LEXINGTON — The opening statements and first witnesses were heard from in the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua, …
LEXINGTON — In the second day of the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, the jury viewed body camera foota…
DARR — An electrical short a shop's light at Lauby Cattle Company started a minor fire in the roof during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.
NORTH PLATTE — During the evening hours of Friday, Feb. 25, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — It was an evening to take time to pause and recognize Lexington community members businesses efforts during these extraordinary an…
LEXINGTON — Three Lexington police officers, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy and a Lexington firefighter were all honored for their effort to…
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Lexington native appeared on national television, singing during a Valentine’s Day event on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man arrested for child enticement on Christmas Day 2021 has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case now hea…
LEXINGTON — The students of Sandoz Elementary were treated to a four legged visitor on Monday, Feb. 28, the owner is a local author who wrote …
LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was lowered last week as cases continued to decline across the seven …