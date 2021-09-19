5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $279,900

5 Bedroom (3 are NC), 3 Bath farmhouse sitting on just over 5 1/2 acres. Expansive ranch style brick home, spacious living/dining area with sliding door onto a cement patio. Main level laundry! Country kitchen has ample storage & master sweet on main level along with a second bed. Downstairs there are 3 more nonconforming beds along w/a large family room, & storage/utility. 3 grain bins sit on the property along w/a Quonset & red metal barn. 2 stall attached garage. Property being sold in "as is" condition