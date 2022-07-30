5 Bedroom Home in Anselmo - $150,000

2016 Double-wide Home ONLY for sale. Seller is looking for a buyer to move this home off the property. This home is very spacious and has an open floor plan. Five total bedrooms with a Master bedroom w/walk in closet and master bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & double sink. Laundry/Mud room coming in from back door and just off the kitchen. Wonderful kitchen with huge island. 4 more bedrooms and full bath complete the home. Newer central a/c goes with the property along w/newer septic tank if wanted.