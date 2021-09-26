Beautiful new siding just completed on home and garage. Roof on house will be replaced . 2 windows just replaced. New 40 gal hot water heater installed.. Corner lot with large detached 2 car garage, cute open porch with large entry way. Kitchen/dining area with lots of sunshine.
4 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $144,900
