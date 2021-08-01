 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sargent - $30,000

Handyman Special! This home has lots of room and potential but needs work, therefore this is an "as is condition" sale. Home has great living space, some wood floors, giant kitchen, formal dining and living rooms. Two bedrooms and a bath on the main level and two more bedrooms on the second level along with a big bonus room. Large lot and garage.

