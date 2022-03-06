Open living and dining space with lots of natural light. Galley kitchen with appliances staying. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor. Lower level has large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, family room and 2nd bathroom with laundry area. Large finished garage with tons of storage. All electric home. Open front porch. Located just outside of Merna. This home has so much to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Merna - $204,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
NORTH PLATTE — During the evening hours of Friday, Feb. 25, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County.
Opening statements made in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing husband, defense says she will testify
LEXINGTON — The opening statements and first witnesses were heard from in the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua, …
DARR — An electrical short a shop's light at Lauby Cattle Company started a minor fire in the roof during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.
LEXINGTON — In the second day of the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, the jury viewed body camera foota…
LEXINGTON — It was an evening to take time to pause and recognize Lexington community members businesses efforts during these extraordinary an…
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Lexington native appeared on national television, singing during a Valentine’s Day event on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
Lexington police officers, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter honored for their effort to rescue woman from burning house
LEXINGTON — Three Lexington police officers, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy and a Lexington firefighter were all honored for their effort to…
If you love rags to riches stories, the history of Lexington’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year fills the bill. Family lore has it that their ance…
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man arrested for child enticement on Christmas Day 2021 has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case now hea…
“We’re gypsies,” Tom Roeder said about living in so many communities. He said for the final move, “we wanted to be in a larger town with health care. We’re excited to be back.”