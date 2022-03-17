4 Bedroom Home in Farwell - $99,900

Be the first to know
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday…
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified in her own defense Wednesday during her ongoing murder trial.
Will taxes take a bite out of your retirement income?
COZAD — The Cozad and Gothenburg fire departments had to drive up into the hills to fight a grass fire that broke out during the morning of Mo…
LEXINGTON — The state Tuesday rested its case against an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband in June 2020, while the defense called the…
LEXINGTON — Jurors began deliberating Friday morning in the case of a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her husband on June 17, 2020.
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man said he heard “voices in his head” before he shot his mother twice on Monday, March 7, officials say.
COZAD — Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery is pursuing a goal he has held for many years, to be the Sheriff of Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — Over a dozen vehicles will need drivers for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Parade, March 26 in Lexington.