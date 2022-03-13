4 Bedroom Home in Farwell - $149,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LEXINGTON — The state Tuesday rested its case against an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband in June 2020, while the defense called the…
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified in her own defense Wednesday during her ongoing murder trial.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday…
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
The woman's 3-year-old daughter told officials that “Mommy whooped” Jaylen, prosecutor Rachael Henderson said. The daughter also was found to have various injuries.
LEXINGTON — In the second day of the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, the jury viewed body camera foota…
LEXINGTON — Jurors began deliberating Friday morning in the case of a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her husband on June 17, 2020.
In the temporary facility, people will be able to play blackjack, roulette and craps, in addition to slot machines. It also will include a small restaurant and bar area.
Law enforcement also found roughly 2 pounds of suspected cocaine during the stop, which happened Monday near Lexington.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.