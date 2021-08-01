3+ bed 2 1/2 Bath completely remodeled home! Astonishing refinished hardwood floors run throughout living & dining. There are 2 beds with a Jack & Jill style bath on main level, along with bonus room to suit your needs. Formal dining has glass door out to large deck for summer enjoyment! Gorgeous Kitchen with white cabinets & tile flooring. 1/2 bath & laundry/mud room combo is just off kitchen along with basement access. Upstairs there's a Family room & master suit with 3/4 bath & spacious walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $129,900
