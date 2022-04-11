4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $324,900

Kitchen has an island with prep sink and a breakfast bar. Living room and dining room have large picture windows for lots of sunshine. There is a deck off of the living room with a great view. Main floor family room has exposed beams and built-ins. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a master bathroom and large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom has lots of built-ins. Laundry room has sink and extra storage. Lower level has rec room, 3/4 bathroom and a second master bedroom with master bathroom. There is also a heated gym with basketball hoop and a batting area. This home has a dental office with a separate entrance. This includes a waiting area, reception area, 2 exam rooms, lab room, office and a 1/2 bathroom. This would be perfect for any home business. Located on the edge of town with a circle driveway. Lots of room in this all brick ranch style home!