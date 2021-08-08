Dreamy acreage on the edge of town. 4 bed 2 bath farmhouse, oversized 2 stall detached garage & shop. Main level features eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry, sizable living with dining nook, there is a master bed on the main level along with a full bath/laundry combo. Upstairs there is an additional sitting room, 3 bedrooms and a very large walk-in closet/storage area! There are underground sprinklers, vinyl siding, unfinished basement has full bath. Spread out in the comfort of 2.3 +/- acres close to town.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COZAD — The world’s largest and most powerful steam locomotive will pass through the area and stop in Cozad on Sunday, Aug. 8.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion project has received yet another large donation, this time from Downey Drilling in the amount of $50,000.
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man has pleaded no contest to a sixth driving under the influence offense.
ELWOOD — Cowboys and cowgirls took to the Elwood Rodeo arena during two scorching hot nights on Thursday July 29 and Friday, July 30.
- Updated
SPRINGDALE, Ark., — To protect team members, their families and their communities, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is requiring its team members at U…
- Updated
ELWOOD — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most unique county fairs returned this year with a full slate of activities.
LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band will delve into the underworld in this year’s marching band show, the four movement “Dante.”
- Updated
KEARNEY — A man in his 80s died of COVID-19, this is the 121st person to die of the virus in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since rec…
LEXINGTON — Two Lexington men have been charged with first-degree murder in the July 6 drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser.
LEXINGTON — The donations keep rolling in, Pinnacle Bank has donated $30,000 to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project.