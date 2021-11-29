Custom built home on a double corner lot built by the owner. Lots of living space in this home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level, 1 being a master with a 3/4 bath. Main level living room, kitchen w/lots of cabinets and counter space, mud room to 2 stall attached garage. Step down to the family room with stone fireplace, laundry, office and 1/2 bath. Basement has non-conforming bedroom, storage and storm cellar. Exterior is in mint condition with beautiful landscaping & relaxing covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $299,000
