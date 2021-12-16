4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $29,000

Great location & large lot, this fixer upper is ready for a makeover. On the main level there is one bedroom, one bath, along with living and dining space. On the second level there are 3 bedrooms and plenty of potential storage spaces. Most plaster is torn out and walls are ready to be sheet rocked. There are also original wood floors that run through the majority of the home. Partial dirt basement with concrete pad and walk out. There is a hot water heater and heat unit in place.