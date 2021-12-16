Great location & large lot, this fixer upper is ready for a makeover. On the main level there is one bedroom, one bath, along with living and dining space. On the second level there are 3 bedrooms and plenty of potential storage spaces. Most plaster is torn out and walls are ready to be sheet rocked. There are also original wood floors that run through the majority of the home. Partial dirt basement with concrete pad and walk out. There is a hot water heater and heat unit in place.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $29,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A fire broke out in a duplex located in the Battle Creek cul-de-sac in Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
Maid grapplers notch home win
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A motorcycle battery charger shorting out was the cause of a fire that damaged a home in the Battle Creek Court area of Lexington …
OMAHA — A Lexington sailor who perished on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor was identified in the last of a six year process…
ELM CREEK — The Overton Eagle wrestlers took part in the Elm Creek Triangular, along with the Southwest Roughriders, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
LEXINGTON —An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange in September, pleaded not guil…
LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named Elk’s Student of the Month for December.
Capt. Brian Richards said it appears that alcohol was involved in the incident, but he couldn't say why investigators came to that belief.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Damaging winds are possible throughout Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the National Weather Service - Hastings.