4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $274,900

Move in Ready 4 BR 3BA ranch style home. Main level features an open concept kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. A main level family room with patio doors leading to a covered patio with a lovely view. 3 BR's on the main level w/full bath and master suite. Basement has another bedroom and 3/4 bath, large rec room with plank flooring, & laundry/storage room. 2 car attached garage and small building in the back. No maintenance exterior w/LP siding & seamless gutters. Underground sprinklers.

