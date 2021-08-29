Dreamy acreage on the edge of town. 4 bed 2 bath farmhouse, oversized 2 stall detached garage & shop. Main level features eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry, sizable living with dining nook, there is a master bed on the main level along with a full bath/laundry combo. Upstairs there is an additional sitting room, 3 bedrooms and a very large walk-in closet/storage area! There are underground sprinklers, vinyl siding, unfinished basement has full bath. Spread out in the comfort of 2.3 +/- acres close to town.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $250,000
