Nice remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal dining area and an informal dining space. Large Master bedroom, bathroom addition was added in 2015. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with neat barn door. Upstairs has 3 more bedrooms and a 2nd bathroom. Lower level has a family room, office space, 3rd bathroom and lots of storage. Large attached double garage was also added in 2015. Cute open front porch. Composite deck on the south side of the home. A lot of the windows have been replaced. Some are triple pane that have a warranty that will transfer to the new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $194,900
