4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $139,900

Move in Ready 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. Main level includes living room, 3 bedrooms, kitchen with island seating and pantry, and a full bath. Basement has a non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath with shower, family room and laundry. Attached 2 stall garage with 1 door on the east side and one on the west side facing the alley. Fenced in back yard with new landscaping. Back deck just off the kitchen great for lounging and grilling. Very comfortable home!

