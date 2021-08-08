4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $134,900

4 Bed 2 Bath home on a corner lot! Attached deck & very oversized 4-stall attached garage. Formal entry with beautiful staircase. Large living with picture window, kitchen has some updates & is open to a formal dining that features double doors to the deck. Master bed and full bath with laundry/mud room also on the main level. Upstairs there are 3 beds & another 3/4 bath. Window AC & boiler heat. Some updates done in 2015 including upstairs wiring, sheetrock, insulation & some windows. Make it yours today!