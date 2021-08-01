4 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $74,900

Here is an opportunity to own a nice 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath house on the Northwestern edge of Arnold, NE. The main floor includes an eat-in-kitchen, living room, office, 1 bedroom, and 1 1/2 baths featuring the original tub and sinks from when the house was built in 1920. The second floor holds the master bedroom with a large closet and two other bedrooms. Mudroom with laundry, along with full basement for storage or rec room gives you additional square footage for this home. This property sits on several lots with a large yard and has great building potential.