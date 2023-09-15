Large ranch home with multiple outbuildings on acreage right outside of Grand Island City Limits. All shops have heat and are well insulated. Features a small cabin on fillable pond. 100+ yard gun range on east side of property. Hard to find in this market! Main level has 3 bedrooms and basement has two other Non conforming bed rooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Alda - $845,000
