Charming farmstead only 10 minutes West of Grant Island. 27+/- acres of farmland plus 2.8+/- acres featuring a 2 story farmhouse and 8 outbuildings. 24+/- acres of irrigated farmland currently used for corn production. Main floor of home offers a spacious living room, kitchen, dining, full bath, enclosed porch, and laundry. Upper level includes a sitting room along with 3 bedrooms. Sold “as is.”
3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $500,000
