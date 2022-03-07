 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $200,000

Historic farmstead only 10 minutes West of Grant Island. Originally built in 1886, this 2 story farmhouse includes numerous outbuildings and is nestled on +/- 2.8 acres. The main floor offers a spacious living room, kitchen, dining, full bath, enclosed porch, and laundry room. The upper level includes a sitting room along with 3 bedrooms. Sold in "as is" condition. Come experience Country Living!

