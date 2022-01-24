3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $179,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assaulted…
The two people are believed to have information in connection to Sunday night’s shooting of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, and Joseph L. Garcia, 29, both of Lexington.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Dawson County is warning of possible access to personal information after the ransomware attack in 2021.
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners were introduced to the new Nebraska Extension Educator for the county during their meeting on Frid…
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
LEXINGTON— With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and other seasonal illnesses taking their toll, some schools throughout the region have had…
A police dog found one of the suspects hiding between mattresses in one of the bedrooms. He was bitten when the dog tried to detain him, a police captain said. Another suspect was hiding in a bedroom closet.
A young man and woman from Bellevue were found guilty of assault in an attack on the woman's father with a meat tenderizer and a wooden rod.
- Updated
Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.
LEXINGTON — Amid the Family Feud game played by the different classes, the students of Lexington High School were honored for their hard work …