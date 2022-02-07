Small town living with a move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Newer flooring in living room and laundry. Master bedroom has double closets. Kitchen appliances stay. Fenced yard. Oversized 2 car detached garage with heater and window A/C. Some newer windows. Across the street from elementary school. Definitely a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $174,900
