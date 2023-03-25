New Construction starting at $299,000. These two properties feature 3 beds 2 baths on the main floor with an open kitchen/dining/living area. Finishes include LP Smart Siding, Granite Countertops, Carpet in the bedrooms, and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring through out the rest of the main floor. Full basement with rough-ins for an additional bathroom, and egress windows for two more bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $319,900
