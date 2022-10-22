 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $299,000

New Construction starting at $299,000. These two properties feature 3 beds 2 baths on the main floor with an open kitchen/dining/living area. Finishes include LP Smart Siding, Granite Countertops, Carpet in the bedrooms, and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring through out the rest of the main floor. Full basement with rough-ins for an additional bathroom, and egress windows for two more bedrooms.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular