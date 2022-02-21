Small town living doesn't get much better than this! Check out this affordable house with new siding, windows, roof, HVAC, flooring, among many others! A large garage with a covered breezeway/patio and a man cave give this property lots of extra space and storage. Don't miss your opportunity on this 3 bed (2 main 1 basement) 2 bath (1 main 1 basement) house!
3 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $210,000
