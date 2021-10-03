Original woodwork, updated windows, siding, electrical panel, and a new roof/gutters give this property little work left to be done while maintaining that charm you have been looking for! This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 bathrooms, a huge 2 car detached garage, and a lot with enough room to expand if needed! Call to set up a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COZAD — A John Deere tractor suffered heavy rear end damage by a fire that broke out during the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Courthouse was closed on Monday, Sept. 27 due to the computer network being compromised by a cyber-attack over t…
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington will begin maintenance work on the Adams Street Viaduct, between 7th Street and Elm Street, on Oct. 4, 2021.
LEXINGTON — Healing Hearts & Families were welcomed as the newest members to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting …
Girl Scout Taya Berry creates communication books for non-verbal students in pursuit of a Gold Award
LEXINGTON — Girl Scout member Taya Berry had a unique idea when trying to receive a Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts…
Idaho man, subject of a 12 hour search, to appear in district court on felony and misdemeanor charges
LEXINGTON — An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange has been ordered to appear in…
LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” ev…
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington has approved a housing development agreement with the Community Development Agency and Peque Roofing, Inc. d…
University of Kansas Rim Rock Classic—Lawrence, Kan.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A Lexington native and his family are using their love of art to create spray paint nature murals on the cabins at Camp Arrowhead.