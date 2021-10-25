 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $193,000

Original woodwork, updated windows, siding, electrical panel, and a new roof/gutters give this property little work left to be done while maintaining that charm you have been looking for! This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 bathrooms, a huge 2 car detached garage, and a lot with enough room to expand if needed! Call to set up a showing today!

