This home has the features you want at a price you can afford. 3 bedrooms on the main floor (one w/out a closet) and 2 baths, 1 w/tub & 1 w/shower. Open living/dining room area w/fireplace and wood build ins. A large loft area on the upper level for extra space. Kitchen has serving window & wall pantry leading into the mud-room. Laundry is on the main level also. Back of the house has a shop area w/spectacular lighting. 2 stall attached garage. Well maintained home w/beautiful woodwork. Selling "as is"
3 Bedroom Home in Sargent - $64,900
