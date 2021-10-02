3 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COZAD — A John Deere tractor suffered heavy rear end damage by a fire that broke out during the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Courthouse was closed on Monday, Sept. 27 due to the computer network being compromised by a cyber-attack over t…
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington will begin maintenance work on the Adams Street Viaduct, between 7th Street and Elm Street, on Oct. 4, 2021.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Public Library started hosting “The Mommies Club,” which met for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Girl Scout Taya Berry creates communication books for non-verbal students in pursuit of a Gold Award
LEXINGTON — Girl Scout member Taya Berry had a unique idea when trying to receive a Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts…
LEXINGTON — Bryan Elementary did a new, school wide event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept., 21. It was called the “Hygiene Hike.”
LEXINGTON — An Overton man, charged with two felonies, has pleaded not guilty. He allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.
Lexington Community Development Agency discusses restrictions on square footage in St. Ann’s Second Addition
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency met on Sept. 20 and the main focus of their discussion was restrictions on the square f…
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A Lexington native and his family are using their love of art to create spray paint nature murals on the cabins at Camp Arrowhead.
LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” ev…